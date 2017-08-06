Marion County man arrested after mother's body found inside trailer

The Marion County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent homicide after the body of a woman was discovered Friday morning.

Deputies discovered the body of 46-year-old Tonya Roxanne Kilgore at approximately 7:30 a.m. after a family member reported her missing.

The caller reportedly told investigators that Kilgore's son, 24-year-old Zachary Levi McDaniel, took his mother to the hospital to be treated for a medical condition.

The sheriff's office and family members could not find any record of Kilgore seeking treatment.

According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, a deputy found a large amount of blood inside Kilgore's home on FM 728 just 3 miles northeast of Jefferson, Texas. Investigators say the blood was not consistent with a medical condition.

Later that morning, deputies found Kilgore's body inside an abandoned camper trailer in the woods near her home. Investigators say her injuries showed she was hit in the head several times.

McDaniel was arrested at the scene and charged with murder, according to the sheriff's office. He is currently in the Marion County jail under a one million dollar bond.

Investigators say it is unclear if McDaniel lived in the mobile home with Kilgore and her husband or if he lived in a rented RV nearby.

Family members say the mother and son had disagreed recently over him wanting to move his girlfriend in with them.

Kilgore's body is being sent to Dallas for an autopsy.

The Texas Rangers are helping with the investigation.

Copyright 2017. KSLA. All rights reserved.