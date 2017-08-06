Benton Middle becomes first LA school to receive high honor

Benton Middle has done something no other school in Louisiana has done before and is being recognized on a national stage for its achievement, according to a press release.

BMS has attained the distinction as a “Model Professional Learning Community,” one of only 132 schools in the United States to reach this educational pinnacle and the first in the state.



The PLC model reportedly represents a set of core principles and the school’s implementation of each of them. They are ensuring all students learn; a culture of collaboration and a focus on results.



“The rise and fall of this practice depends not only on the merits of the PLC concept itself, but on rather the most important element in the improvement of any school, and that is the commitment and persistence of the educators within it,” said Dr. Kyle Machen, Principal at Benton Middle School.

“I am so proud of our entire team and their daily commitment to excellence on behalf of every one of our students.”

The school was chosen as Louisiana’s first “Model Professional Learning Community” after participation in a national PLC review panel that assesses a school’s overall commitment, successful implementation, and achievement of PLC core concept for at least three years.



“We could not be more excited that Benton Middle School has been singled out as a national leader for progressively implementing the PLC strategies with fidelity, excellence and a unified commitment to strive for student success,” Smith said.

“I am eager to see how this will further fuel positive outcomes, not only for the children attending Benton Middle School, but all Bossier Parish Schools as Dr. Machen and his team share their insight with our entire team of principals and educators. Congratulations to them!”

