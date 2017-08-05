Man leaps from second-story window to evade police

Two men are in police custody after a drug bust in Wake Village on Tuesday.

Adarius Deron Wills and Devaughn Dewayne Wills were charged for delivery of marijuana over 4 ounces but under 5 pounds, delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 2 over 4 grams but under 400 grams and delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 3 under 28 grams, according to an email from Det. Todd Aultman with Wake Village Police Department.

While working together, the Wake Village police, Nash police and the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division discovered an apartment in Wake Village that was actively selling narcotics.

A second investigation yielded authorities a search warrant.

On Aug. 1, authorities executed the search warrant. While attempting to get into the apartment, a man jumped from the apartment's second story window in an attempt to flee. Officers were able to detain him.

After officers got into the apartment using force, another man was taken into custody.

In the apartment officers found:

about 5 ounces of Marijuana

over 200 grams of MDMA (Ecstasy)

several Xanax bars

In addition, police also found a gun, multiple cell phones, digital scales and boxes of plastic baggies, which officers believe indicated possession with the intent to deliver.

Bond for both men has been set at $120,000.

