Woman killed after tire crashes through windshield on I-20

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman died when a tire and wheel reportedly crashed through her SUV's windshield on I-20.

Deputies say it happened just after midnight near the Louisiana state line.

According to crash investigators, 38-year-old Afshin Riaz of Oklahoma was traveling with her husband and four children to Florida.

Deputies believe the tire came off of a truck and cattle trailer. The tire, with the wheel and other parts attached, reportedly bounced across the median and landed in the windshield of the SUV.

Riaz was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her husband and four children were treated at the scene.

Investigators are still looking for a truck and cattle trailer missing a wheel.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office at 318-675-2170.

