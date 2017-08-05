Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in stabbing of Natchez teen

A man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in last year's fatal stabbing of a Natchez teen in Natchitoches Parish.

According to the Natchitoches Parish District Attorney, 20-year-old Andrew Jacob Wallace pleaded guilty to manslaughter Friday.

Wallace was originally charged with second-degree murder for allegedly stabbing 18-year-old Dylan Poche.

Police say the stabbing happened January 2016 at the Sibley Lake boat launch in the 900 block of LA Hwy. 504 in the Oak Grove community near Natchitoches.

During the same evening, Wallace reportedly went to the boat launch where Poche and others were gathered.

According to the Natchitoches Parish District Attorney, Wallace got into a fight with Poche.

During the fight, Wallace reportedly pulled a knife from his pocket and stabbed Poche once.

Poche was taken to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Wallace is scheduled to be sentenced October 18.

