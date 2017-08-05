Teachers move into new classrooms at Liberty Eylau Early Childhood Center

Teachers were able to move into their classrooms Friday to get ready for the 2017-2018 school year. (Source: Fred Gamble, KSLA News 12)

Teachers for the Liberty Eylau Early Childhood Center were able to see improvements made after phase one of construction.

This comes after voters approved a $21 million bond issue last May to build a new elementary school and upgrade other campuses.

School leaders say phase one of the construction cost in excess of $2 million. The funds also bring the latest technology to the 400 students and 25 teachers at the Early Childhood Center.

Over the past eight months, workers have built an addition and made improvements to the campus for pre-K and kindergarten students.

Teachers were able to move into their classrooms Friday to get ready for the 2017-2018 school year.

Jami Blain is a teacher and former student of the Liberty Eylau school district. She is excited about the changes to the school.

"I have never been anywhere brand new before. And it is really exciting for kids and the community of Liberty Eylau to have new facilities."

Construction of the new elementary school is phase two of the bond issue. School leaders say it should be complete by next year.

Classes begin next Monday.

Copyright 2017. KSLA. All rights reserved.