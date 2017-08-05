SPD: Man fires shots at woman's ex-husband outside her home - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

SPD: Man fires shots at woman's ex-husband outside her home

Posted by KSLA Staff
Connect
(Source: KSLA) (Source: KSLA)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

A man is recovering after a shooting Saturday morning outside his ex-wife's house, according to Shreveport Police. 

It happened at 12:35 a.m. at the intersection of West 64th Street and Wallace Avenue.

According to police, the victim was driving by his ex-wife's home when a man came out of her house. 

The man was reportedly armed with a shotgun and fired at the victim and his car. 

The victim reportedly drove himself to the hospital where he was checked out and released. 

Copyright 2017. KSLA. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly