SPD: Man fires shots at woman's ex-husband outside her home

A man is recovering after a shooting Saturday morning outside his ex-wife's house, according to Shreveport Police.

It happened at 12:35 a.m. at the intersection of West 64th Street and Wallace Avenue.

According to police, the victim was driving by his ex-wife's home when a man came out of her house.

The man was reportedly armed with a shotgun and fired at the victim and his car.

The victim reportedly drove himself to the hospital where he was checked out and released.

