Surveillance video released of LA Technical College break-in

Shreveport Police are trying to identify a man who reportedly broke into the Louisiana Technical College in July.

Police say this most recent break-in happened July 19. This is the most recent of 4 burglaries at the school, according to investigators.

Detectives believe the same person is linked to another burglary at the school in December 2016. Police say welding equipment, a vehicle diagnostic system on wheels, several cutting torches and a Chevrolet Impala were taken during that burglary.

Officers reportedly found the stolen Chevrolet Impala on Pines Road later that evening.

According to investigators, the thief either attended school in the past or could be a former employee.

Anyone with information about the break in or the previous burglaries at the school is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

