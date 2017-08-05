Man shot at while driving in Shreveport, runs car into two houses

Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that injured one man Saturday morning.

It happened at 1:40 a.m. in the 2800 block of Downing Street.

Police say the victim was in his car turning on to Downing Street from Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

A group of men in another car reportedly fired shots at the victim's car as their car was turning on to MLK Drive.

The man's head was grazed, according to police. He reportedly ran his car into a parked car and two houses.

He was taken to University Health.

