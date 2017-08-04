18-year-old shot in arm in Pinecroft neighborhood - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

18-year-old shot in arm in Pinecroft neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport police are investigating after an 18-year-old was wounded by gunfire.

Officers first got the call to the 1800 block of Amelia Avenue just before 5 p.m. on Friday. That's in Shreveport's Pinecroft neighborhood.

According to Marcus Hines, the man was shot in the arm.

No word on his condition at this time or if this was a self-inflicted wound.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

