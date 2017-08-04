Ford Police Interceptor exhaust reports have Shreveport police union calling for tests

The 90 new Ford Interceptor SUVs purchased by Shreveport Police in May 2016 (Source: KSLA News 12)

The Shreveport Police Officer's Association is now calling for carbon monoxide testing inside SPD units after Ford Motors announced last week they were investigating a possible exhaust defect in their Police Interceptor Utility vehicles.

The vehicles were purchased for the SPD fleet in May 2016.

According to a statement on Ford Motors' website, police departments across the country have been reporting an odor of exhaust fumes inside their units.

The company wrote this in their statement:

Ford Motor Company is taking action to help address the concerns of first responders driving Ford Police Interceptor Utility vehicles. Drivers of regular, non-police Ford Explorers have no reason to be concerned. While there have been reports of exhaust odors in some regular Explorers, those instances are unrelated to reports of carbon monoxide described by some police departments. If a vehicle has such an odor, customers should bring it to a Ford dealer to address that issue. ....the company has discovered holes and unsealed spaces in the back of some Police Interceptor Utilities that had police equipment installed after leaving Ford’s factory. ....to address these concerns, Ford is announcing today it will cover the costs of specific repairs in every Police Interceptor Utility that may have this concern, regardless of age, mileage or aftermarket modifications made after purchase.

SPD Chief Alan Crump issued a statement to KSLA, saying he has received no reports from his officers about exhaust fumes in their own vehicles:

The police department is not aware of any exhaust issues with the 90 2016 and 27 2017 Ford Interceptor SUVs the department owns. The department has received no complaints from officers relative to any exhaust fumes in the vehicles. We have been in contact with Ford since February when national media reports first alleged some sort of issue with the exhaust in 2011-2015 year model Interceptor SUVs equipped with the auxiliary climate control systems. None of our units have the auxiliary climate control systems installed. If there is some sort of recall, we will work with the appropriate dealership to schedule and facilitate repairs. The police department has vehicles in the shop every day for a variety of repairs and we will continue to provide professional police services regardless of which vehicles are being serviced and/or repaired. As far as pulling the vehicles off of the street, the department will always do what is in the best interest of the men and women of the Shreveport Police Department, the City of Shreveport and the citizens we have sworn to serve and protect.

Still, SPOA leaders are calling for carbon monoxide testers in all SPD vehicles to ensure officer safety.

"We want the officers to be safe themselves," SPOA President Michael Carter said. "An officer goes out of commission from carbon monoxide poisoning, it can take a while to get back to work. We don't have the staffing for people to be injured or hurt from our own vehicles."

