Bossier standoff ends, suspect in custody.

The grandfather tried to save his drowning granddaughter, who had jumped into the deep end, but they both died.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
Officers with the Lufkin Police Department arrested a 39-year-old man Friday man in connection to allegations that he rammed his ex-girlfriend’s Ford Mustang repeatedly on Timberland Drive.More >>
The Federal Communications Commission has proposed a fine of more than $82 million against a Wilmington business owner.More >>
Noted south Louisiana blues musician Kenny Acosta is accused of sexual assault of a minor. Acosta, 67, of Central, was arrested Thursday. He is suspected of sexual molestation of a juvenile.More >>
