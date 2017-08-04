Bossier standoff ends, suspect in custody.

Standoff has ended in Bossier City after a man has surrendered himself to authorities.

The 38-year-old was wanted by Shreveport City Marshals on a domestic abuse battery warrant.

The scene is located near the intersection of Boone Street and Timothy Street. Boone has been closed to traffic. Timothy has been closed to residents and traffic. That's near Interstate 20 off of Barksdale Boulevard.

Officials tracked that person to Bossier City. According to Deputy Marshal Jonathan Pounder with Shreveport city marshals, he said the incident was not a hostage situation.

