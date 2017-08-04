Bossier standoff ends, suspect in custody

A standoff has ended in Bossier City after a man has surrendered himself to authorities.

The 38-year-old, Benard Otto, was wanted by Shreveport City Marshals on a domestic abuse battery warrant.

The incident began around 3 p.m. intersection of Boone Street and Timothy Street. Boone has been closed to traffic. That's near Interstate 20 off of Barksdale Boulevard.

Authorities say that Otto was known to be dangerous, according to Shreveport City Deputy Marshal Jonathan Ponder.

Officials tracked Otto to Bossier City. According to Deputy Marshal Jonathan Pounder with Shreveport city marshals, he said the incident was not a hostage situation and there were no firearms inside the home.

Otto will be booked into Bossier City Jail and then sent back to Caddo Parish.

