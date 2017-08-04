Food, school supplies available for free Aug. 15 in Marshall, TX

The free school supplies are "just available for anybody that needs to come out and get it," said Demetria McFarland, a spokeswoman for Marshall Against Violence. (Source: Marshall, Texas, Police Department)

A back-to-school bash will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 15 in Smith Park, 700 Spring St. in Marshall, Texas.

Marshall Against Violence will hand out free school supplies for students in kindergarten through college.

The civic group does not require proof of residency or income, spokeswoman Demetria McFarland said.

"It's just available for anybody that needs to come out and get it."

There will be free food thanks to co-sponsor Meadowbrook Funeral Home, of Marshall.

And Marshall police will be giving out free ice cream.

The city of Marshall, Texas, is co-sponsoring the gathering in Smith Park, which also is known as Spring Street Park.

Those who wish to donate money, school uniforms or school supplies to the effort can call McFarland at (903) 930-8783 or Jonathan McCarty at (903) 930-3550.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.