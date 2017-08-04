AR to post restaurant inspections online

The Arkansas Department of Health will now offer customers a chance to see restaurant inspection reports through a new Arkansas Food Inspection Portal.

The portal launched Friday at the food protection page on the ADH website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Head Chef at Connection Bar and Grill located at the Holiday Inn in Texarkana Arkansas, Larry Davis says he welcomes the transparency.

General Manager of the Holiday Inn Texarkana Arkansas Convention Center Charlotte Cox says they have always received good inspection reports and she is glad to see inspection reports readily available to the public.

"I like it to be held accountable there have been several other restaurants that just in the course of being in this industry that sometimes you just wonder what's going on in the kitchen," said Cox.

Anyone concerned with a retail food establishment can place complaints online or by calling the Environmental Health Specialist at their Local Health Unit.

