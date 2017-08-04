KSLA Salutes: Bossier Parish woman to attend Naval OCS

A young Bossier Parish woman is preparing to set sail on a journey only given to a select few.

Elizabeth Davis, 22, is one out of just over a dozen candidates nationwide, to attend the Naval Officer Candidate School (OCS). The 22-year-old LSUS graduate, will turn the page and embark on her new chapter on August 27th when she reports for school in Newport, Rhode Island.

"So many people tell me over and over again 'it's very competitive', so when I got the call, that I got it the first time around, it did not feel real for a very long time," recalled Davis.

Davis, a self-proclaimed bookworm, proves you should never judge a book by its cover.

"You have to get out of your comfort zone a little bit just to even apply and then the whole thing takes several months to get together and it was quite a process."

The process included written test, a motivational essay, and letters of recommendation from members of the community, only fueling her desire to succeed.

"It's almost an obligation to them, they went out of their way to talk to you, to write a letter for you, to get to know you so you feel, I feel like I need to make sure that I am doing what needs to be done and I've come this far and they've taken the time to meet with me and I need to see this through," she said.

Davis is hoping to add her name to the list of those who have answered the call to serve; following in the footsteps of several men in her family, including her father, uncle and both grandfathers.

"When I think about our country and the state it's in, the things we do, one of the biggest things I think about is our military," said Davis, "I think about how great our military is, and as a history major being able to see you know, not just the world history, but American history, see how far we've come just because of the men and women devoted their lives and sacrificed so much to get here."

Davis will be the first female to carry on the Naval legacy in her family.

"It can seem frightening, because statistics say only 20 to 30% of the military is women, but I think that just means that we need to get more in there. I think that means that we need to make those numbers higher," expressed Davis, "I don't think women understand how many opportunities there are with in the military."

