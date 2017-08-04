Shreveport official to proposes separation from city-parish MPC

Beyond saving money and reducing complaints, Shreveport Councilman James Flurry thinks removing Shreveport from the city-parish MPC would free the city to establish its own planning commission (Source: KSLA News 12)

An official resolution will be proposed next week to remove the city of Shreveport from the Shreveport-Caddo Metropolitan Planning Commission, clearing the way for the city to create its own planning and zoning commission.

The resolution posted Friday will be introduced at the August 8 by District E's City Councilman James Flurry, who is sponsoring the proposed resolution.

Flurry believes the removal would save the city about $400,000 and minimize complaints from residents and business owners.

Flurry also thinks removing Shreveport from the city-parish MPC would free the city to establish its own planning commission.

The resolution is on the agenda and Flurry plans to present it during the City Council's meeting to authorizing Mayor Ollie Tyler to opt out of the Shreveport-Caddo MPC.

And he hopes for it to get into effect in January.

Flurry said that would be the first step toward the city detaching itself from the city-parish panel.

