Shreveport official to proposes separation from city-parish MPC

The grandfather tried to save his drowning granddaughter, who had jumped into the deep end, but they both died.More >>
The grandfather tried to save his drowning granddaughter, who had jumped into the deep end, but they both died.More >>
A mother faces charges after Cincinnati police say she was caught on video shooting up heroin in an alley as her small son looked on.More >>
A mother faces charges after Cincinnati police say she was caught on video shooting up heroin in an alley as her small son looked on.More >>
Louisiana ranks second highest in the nation for the rate of women murdered by men.More >>
Louisiana ranks second highest in the nation for the rate of women murdered by men.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
Walter, Rosie, and Anita Diggles have been found guilty of all the charges laid out in the FBI indictment.More >>
Walter, Rosie, and Anita Diggles have been found guilty of all the charges laid out in the FBI indictment.More >>
The post begins with Sheriff Scott Berry warning residents of "celestial forces no one understands" blocking the glorious rays of the sun. This cataclysmic event is set to take place when your kids are hopping off their school buses.More >>
The post begins with Sheriff Scott Berry warning residents of "celestial forces no one understands" blocking the glorious rays of the sun. This cataclysmic event is set to take place when your kids are hopping off their school buses.More >>
Multiple units with the Horry County Police Department have responded to the Deerfield Plantation area near Surfside Beach early Friday morning.More >>
Multiple units with the Horry County Police Department have responded to the Deerfield Plantation area near Surfside Beach early Friday morning.More >>
Four women from Memphis, Tennessee face charges of murder in connection to the shooting death of a Wilson City, Missouri man.More >>
Four women from Memphis, Tennessee face charges of murder in connection to the shooting death of a Wilson City, Missouri man.More >>