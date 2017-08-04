Paraplegic man rescued from Bossier City house fire

A group of neighbors saved a partially paralyzed man from his burning home in Bossier City.

The call went out just after 10:30 for a reported fire in the 1400 block of Beverly Street.

According to firefighters, the fire was put out by neighbors and family members before the fire department got there.

At least one person who was paraplegic was inside the home at the time of the fire and was able to get out unharmed.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters say the utility room inside the home was moderately damaged.

