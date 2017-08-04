Marshall searching for 5 caught on camera in Walmart theft

Marshall police are searching for 5 people who stole $2,000 worth of merchandise from a local Walmart.

It happened around 2 a.m. July 21. That's when police say three men and two women went into the Walmart at 1701 North East and Boulevard in Marshall filled their shopping carts with over $2,000 worth of merchandise and then left the store through an emergency exit.

They loaded the merchandise into a gold or tan GMC Yukon with unknown license plates.

The suspects are believed to be out of the Shreveport, Louisiana area.

Anyone who might have information that could help identify the thieves are asked to call MPD Detective Farnham at 903-935-4539. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit a tip to the Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers Facebook page or call 903-935-9969.

