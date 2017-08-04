Suspect wanted in Shreveport burglaries - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Suspect wanted in Shreveport burglaries

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport police are looking for a man they believe burglarized a home in July. 

Back on July 29, officers were called to a home in the 200 block of Martha Ann Drive for a reported burglary.

Detectives say a man was caught on surveillance video stealing several valuables. 

Police identified the man as 43-year-old William Woods.

A warrant was issued for Woods for a charge of aggravated burglary and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

