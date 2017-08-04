Bossier City police captain injured in crash, woman accused of DWI

A woman is behind bars facing charges for driving while intoxicated after a crash Thursday evening that injured an off duty Bossier City police captain.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of LA Highway 3 and Courtney Lane.

According to Louisiana State Police, Richard Nunnery of Benton was riding a motorcycle northbound on LA Hwy. 3 when Heather Petermann reportedly ran a stop sign and drove a mini van into the path of the motorcycle.

Nunnery was taken to University Health where he reportedly is in critical but stable condition.

Petermann was not injured but was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, vehicular negligent injury and failure to stop.

Representatives from Bossier City police confirmed Nunnery is a police captain who was off duty in his personal motorcycle.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.