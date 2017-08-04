DeSoto Parish starts school with plenty of momentum

DeSoto Parish officials say they will begin the 2017-18 school year riding a wave of momentum due to vastly improving test scores and graduation rates.

According to the districts school board, over 94 percent of students graduate, which is up from 67 percent in 2009.

2016 also saw the largest increase in ACT scores in the state.

The parish was recently given a letter grade of "A" by the Louisiana Department of Education.

Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley says they've made adjustments over the years, and it's clearly paying off.

"I don't think we need to change a thing right now. We're just going to keep doing what we've been doing and continue to improve as a district," said Brumley.

DeSoto officials say the improvements have come all while the workforce and revenue has gone down.

The district, which ranked 45th in the state in 2010, now ranks in the top 15.

