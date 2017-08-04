Portion of I-20 in Bossier City reopen after head-on crash

Crews worked to clear a portion of I-20 westbound after a head on crash possibly involving wrong-way driver. (Source: Doug Warner/ KSLA News 12)

A portion of Interstate 20 westbound in Bossier Parish is back open after a head on crash Friday morning possibly involving a wrong-way driver.

Traffic ground to a halt shortly after midnight as Bossier City police worked the scene about a half mile past the I-220 exit.

KSLA News 12 crew on scene saw first responders working to get the victims loose from the crash and put at least one into an ambulance. It is unclear how many people were injured or the extent of their injuries.

The two vehicles, a car and pick up truck, ended up about 100 yards away from each other.

The car was in the inside lane of travel facing the wrong way and the truck was off to the side of the interstate.

