Court: Remaining Alfred Angelo orders will go unfulfilled

Alfred Angelo stores in Shreveport and beyond closed July 13. The company filed for bankruptcy the next day. (Source: Melissa Kakareka/KSLA News 12)

Alfred Angelo will not fill any of the remaining orders for bridal and bridesmaid gowns and dresses, says the trustee handling the company's Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing.

"While we have been successful in obtaining customer records and delivering many dresses and accessories for customers all over the country, even after the bankruptcy filing date, it has now become apparent that the logistical and financial strain of fulfilling each and every open order makes continuing that course of action no longer possible," a statement says.

"Thus, to the extent any order has not been fully delivered to a customer, it shall have to remain unfilled."

The court's statement goes on to say that those who think they are owed any money should click this link to complete a proof of claim form.

The company's bankruptcy had brides in Shreveport and elsewhere scrambling to figure out what to do after the stores where they bought their gowns and dresses closed the night of July 13.

The bankruptcy petition was filed the next day.

