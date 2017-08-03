Tuition again unchanged at BPCC, LA's other 2-year colleges

Bossier Parish Community College will hold fall registration from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 9-10 at its campus at 6220 E. Texas St. in Bossier City. (Source: KSLA News 12)

No higher costs.

That is the word from Bossier Parish Community College to students for the fall 2017 semester.

This is the second year there has been no tuition increase at the Bossier City school and other two-year colleges.

College administrators recommended to the Louisiana Community and Technical College System board in June that tuition rates remain unchanged. Board members unanimously agreed.

"Assuring that two-year community and technical colleges are accessible to as many students as possible is our primary responsibility," LCTCS President Monty Sullivan said. "As such, we must ensure that we provide a level of predictability when it comes to the cost of tuition."

People also can apply beforehand by clicking here.

Fall classes begin Aug. 11 at the school, which this year is marking its 50th anniversary.

BPCC is offering a variety of sessions:

Session A: Aug. 11-Dec. 6

Session B: Aug. 11-Oct. 4

Session C: Oct. 5-Dec. 6

Session D: Aug. 11-Sept. 6

Session E: Sept. 7-Oct. 4

Session F: Oct. 5-Nov. 1

Session G: Nov. 2-Dec. 6

Session J: Aug. 28-Dec. 26

Winter session: Dec. 12-Jan. 4

BPCC offers associate degrees, technical diplomas, certificates and technical competency areas in behavioral and social sciences; business; communication and performing arts; liberal arts; science, nursing and allied health; and technology, engineering and mathematics.

More detailed information about registration, tuition and deadlines can be found by clicking here or calling the admissions office at (318) 678-6004.

