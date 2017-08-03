Deputies intensely searching bayou for missing woman

Divers from the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office assist Winn Parish and Red River Parish sheriff's deputies in the search for the missing Cynthia Orsborn in Saline Bayou in Goldonna. (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)

Authorities on Thursday continued their intensive search in Winn Parish for a Natchitoches Parish woman who has been missing for more than a month.

Winn, Natchitoches and Red River sheriff's deputies combed Saline Bayou off Louisiana Highway 156 in Goldonna that afternoon in an effort to find 23-year-old Cynthia Orsborn, of Marthaville.

Earlier this week, Winn Parish Sheriff Cranford Jordan said his deputies followed a new lead to that area.

Orsborn's family first reported her missing June 13.

Divers from the Natchitoches Sheriff's Office and cadaver dogs from the Red River and Natchitoches sheriff's offices are assisting Winn Parish deputies in their investigation.

So far, deputies report, there still is no sign of Orsborn.

But they are not yet done searching the area.

At last check, Orsborn's boyfriend Jack Daniel Nobles is the only person of interest in the case.

The Provencal resident remains in Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on six counts of violating a protective order and one count of failing to appear in court, booking records show.

Orsborn filed the order against Nobles in November 2016.

