Authorities seeks help finding missing Red River Parish man

By Curtis Heyen, Digital Content Producer
RED RIVER PARISH, LA (KSLA) -

Red River Parish authorities are asking for help finding a man who has been missing for three days.

The Sheriff's Office reports that 31-year-old Anthony Rainey last was about 10 p.m. Monday in the vicinity of Springville Road in Coushatta.

He was wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and black and white Nike slippers.

Authorities urge anyone with any information to call the sheriff's detectives office at (318) 932-6701 or the Sheriff's Office at (318) 932-4221.

