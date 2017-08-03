Authorities seeks help finding missing Red River Parish man

Elio Motors is getting more time to pay back a $23 million loan they owe for the use of equipment at the former GM plant in Shreveport, as well as on $7.5 million in fines for failing to begin production on their 3-wheeled vehicles and bring the jobs they promised.

Elio Motors is the only business holding a sub-lease at the former GM plant in Shreveport. (Source: KSLA News 12)

MISSING: Anthony Rainey, 31, was wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and black and white Nike slippers when he last was seen about 10 p.m. July 31 in the vicinity of Springville Road in Coushatta. (Source: Red River Parish Sheriff's Office)

Red River Parish authorities are asking for help finding a man who has been missing for three days.

The Sheriff's Office reports that 31-year-old Anthony Rainey last was about 10 p.m. Monday in the vicinity of Springville Road in Coushatta.

He was wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and black and white Nike slippers.

Authorities urge anyone with any information to call the sheriff's detectives office at (318) 932-6701 or the Sheriff's Office at (318) 932-4221.

