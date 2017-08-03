Bossier native records LSU hype song to motivate everyone

Two men are in police custody after a drug bust in Wake Village on Tuesday.More >>
Two men are in police custody after a drug bust in Wake Village on Tuesday.More >>
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman died when a tire reportedly crashed through her SUV's windshield on I-20. Deputies say it happened just after midnight near the Louisiana state line.More >>
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman died when a tire reportedly crashed through her SUV's windshield on I-20. Deputies say it happened just after midnight near the Louisiana state line.More >>
A man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in last year's fatal stabbing of a Natchez teen in Natchitoches Parish.More >>
A man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in last year's fatal stabbing of a Natchez teen in Natchitoches Parish.More >>
A man is recovering after a shooting Saturday morning outside his ex-wife's house, according to Shreveport Police. The victim reportedly drove himself to the hospital where he was checked out and released.More >>
A man is recovering after a shooting Saturday morning outside his ex-wife's house, according to Shreveport Police. The victim reportedly drove himself to the hospital where he was checked out and released.More >>
Shreveport Police are trying to identify a man who reportedly broke into the Louisiana Technical College in July.More >>
Shreveport Police are trying to identify a man who reportedly broke into the Louisiana Technical College in July.More >>
Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that injured one man Saturday morning. He was taken to University Health.More >>
Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that injured one man Saturday morning. He was taken to University Health.More >>
According to the disciplinary record of the prison trusty that abducted and killed a young woman, he had a list of violations during his incarceration.More >>
According to the disciplinary record of the prison trusty that abducted and killed a young woman, he had a list of violations during his incarceration.More >>
Bossier police, city marshals and SWAT team have surrounded a home in Bossier City where a fugitive may be at this time.More >>
Bossier police, city marshals and SWAT team have surrounded a home in Bossier City where a fugitive may be at this time.More >>
JK Rowling made $95 million this year, making her the world's highest paid author for 2017.More >>
JK Rowling made $95 million this year, making her the world's highest paid author for 2017.More >>
The Shreveport Police Officer's Association is now calling for carbon monoxide testing inside SPD units after Ford Motors announced last week they were investigating a possible exhaust defect in their Police Interceptor Utility vehicles.More >>
The Shreveport Police Officer's Association is now calling for carbon monoxide testing inside SPD units after Ford Motors announced last week they were investigating a possible exhaust defect in their Police Interceptor Utility vehicles.More >>