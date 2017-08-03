Bossier native records LSU hype song to motivate everyone

A Bossier native is hoping to bring the community together through song and its love for LSU.

K.J. Loyd, aka The Fly Guy, stopped by the KSLA News 12 station and gave us a sample of his new song supporting the LSU Tigers. He says with all the violence going on, he just wanted to put a positive track out to help motivate not just LSU fans, but everybody.

"With this song, I feel like it's going to give everybody the impression that you can do anything you put your mind to," Loyd said. "And that's pretty much where I come from. I've worked two jobs, at times had no car and now be in the position of having my own music label.

His music label is part of Lloyd's brand. He's also hoping to build his nonprofit organization, Live Out Your Dreams, which is an anagram of his last name.

"Hopefully, this song really opens a lot of doors for that nonprofit organization along with all the other positive things we are trying to do," Lloyd added.

