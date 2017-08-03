Bossier native records LSU hype song

Bossier native K.J. Loyd aka The Fly Guy stopped by the station and gave us a sample of his new song supporting the Tigers.
He says with all of the violence going on, he just wanted to put a positive track out to help motivate, not just the tigers but everybody.
"With this song I feel like it's going to give everybody the impression that you can do anything you put your mind to and that's pretty much where I come from. I've worked two jobs, at times had no car and now be in the position of having my own music label. I'm trying to build that brand and build that non profit organization which is live out your dreams and that's my last name Loyd. Hopefully this song really opens a lot of doors for that non profit organization along with all the other positive things we are trying to do," said K.J. Loyd.
