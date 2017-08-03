Homeless pair jailed after their dog bites Shreveport officer

A homeless couple's dog bit a Shreveport police officer during a traffic stop Thursday.

An officer stopped a vehicle at 12:36 p.m. at Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway at Lake Street.

Then a homeless man and woman came up and began interfering, authorities said.

The officer advised them several times against interfering then used mace on the woman, police said.

Several more officers arrived and took the man into custody.

The couple's dog bit an officer on one of officer's legs as police were placing the man in handcuffs.

Now 28-year-old William Gerlaugh and 23-year-old Brettany McAnally are being held in Shreveport City Jail.

Online records show he was booked in at 1:53 p.m., her at 1:59 p.m.

Each is charged with one count of interfering with a police officer.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.