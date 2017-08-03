Crews begin day three of search for 7-year-old

7-year-old Daysean Combest's slippers reportedly still sit next to the drainage ditch beside his house. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Today marks day three in the search for a 7-year-old believed to have been swept away in a rain-swollen ditch in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood.

A crew is assembling on Mansfield Road in Shreveport to continue search efforts on Wednesday morning.

Crews resume search for missing 7-year-old thought to have been swept away Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/ymo6mljTkp — Nicolette Schleisman (@NicoletteKSLA) August 3, 2017

On Wednesday, Shreveport Fire Department called the search for Daysean Combest off overnight near Wyngate Blvd at W 84th Street. First responders began rescue efforts around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 3900 block of Orla Avenue, hoping to find the boy.

It's unclear how he got into the ditch. His mother called 911 after finding his sandals by the drainage ditch and believes he passed through the ditch during heavy rains.

On Wednesday morning, crews began their search at Brush Bayou, where the water drains. Caddo Fire 6 searched from Flournoy Lucas Road south and cleared up to Louisiana Highway 3132. Wildlife & Fisheries and Caddo deputies searched from Southern Loop north to Flournoy Lucas.

Fire Chief Scott Wolverton discouraged private citizens from helping at the moment because the people out now are trained to do this. But he does ask the community to pray.

Daysean Combest stands 4 feet tall, weighs about 70 pounds and has a blonde patch in his hair. He last was seen wearing a gray shirt and red shorts.

Authorities urge anyone who sees him or anything out of the ordinary to immediately call 911 and let them know the location.

