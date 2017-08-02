Landers Athlete of the Week: Atlanta's Jawan King

ATLANTA, Texas -- Rare moments of quiet reflection for Atlanta's Jawan King are hard to come by.

He's become top-heavy wearing all of his track victory medals and the starting running back for the Rabbits. Needless to say, no time to slow down whatsoever.

So it's only fitting that we're talking about him not catching his breath when it comes to halftime on the football field. Instead of recharging in the locker room, Jawan ditches the helmet for the brass, playing tuba in band.

"I don't really wanna quit one and just not do it because it's just something I just get recognized for a lot. It's not easy but it's not too hard. I wanna keep doing it."

To no one's surprise, it was immediate success once he gained interest in the seventh grade. He hasn't put it down since.

This young man isn't normal. Few can keep up with life the way he does. When he can gather his thoughts, true perspective kicks in.

"Me winning the 100 [meter dash] and district and area [state championships] and also placing at regionals, as only a sophomore, I feel pretty accomplished."

Another victory for a guy who's set a new standard for accomplishment.