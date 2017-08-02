The Grambling Tigers "Cool in the Shade"

The Grambling State Tigers enjoyed the weather on Wednesday morning, the sun it took the day off and allowed the rain and the shade to cool things off a bit.



It didn't cool off the attitudes, the offense and defense did a little chirping and that's what football's all about and they enjoyed it. The young receiver Raylon Richardson made a few big plays.



At the end of practice the squad decided to wish coach Broderick Fobbs Happy Birthday with a suplex.



"It's huge because that's what it's all about, at the end of the day you want to develop the person and if you are able to develop the person then that's going to make them a better football player and you know they already have the talent or they wouldn't be here," said Coach Fobbs.

"So you know the whole key is to develop the young man and when you develop the young man you get a guy that has better work ethic and a guy that's going to be dependable, confident and doing all the things the right way. I thought our defense responded well today and you know offensively I thought we did a really good job of making some plays but you know that's the way it's suppose to be. Sometimes offense succeeds and some time the defense succeeds and that's just a part of it," said Coach Fobbs.



Copyright KSLA 2017. All rights reserved.