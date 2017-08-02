Southbound ART reopens in wake of wreck that trapped 4

The southbound lanes of Arthur Ray Teague Parkway are back open in the wake of a wreck that critically injured two people and hurt two others.

The northbound lanes remain closed. Motorists are being detoured at Shreveport-Barksdale Highway

The collision happened at 1:55 p.m. Wednesday on the northbound side of the parkway at the Shreveport-Barksdale Highway bridge.

KSLA News 12 viewer Kim Herman said it appeared that a red van T-boned a white car.

"There are people laying unconscious in the street."

The northbound car was crossing the parkway to get on the cloverleaf to Shreveport, authorities said.

Bossier City police officers found four people trapped in the car.

They were freed by Bossier City Fire Department personnel then taken to University Health in Shreveport.

Two of the passengers have injuries that appear to be life-threatening, police Sgt. Bart Cavanaugh said.

The van's driver is OK and was not taken to a hospital.

