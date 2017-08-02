Authorities ID 2 women killed in Bossier wreck; 1 driver cited

Authorities have identified the two Bossier City women who died as a result of a collision on the city's riverfront parkway.

They are 51-year-old Patricia McDearmont and 70-year-old Hazel Weaver, according to Bossier City police.

And police have cited the driver of the car in which the two women were traveling, police Sgt. Bart Cavanaugh said.

The citation is for failure to yield.

The two woman were among four people hurt in the two-vehicle collision at 1:55 p.m. Wednesday on northbound side of Arthur Ray Teague Parkway at the Shreveport-Barksdale Highway bridge.

KSLA News 12 viewer Kim Herman said it appeared that a red van T-boned a white car.

"There are people laying unconscious in the street."

The northbound car was crossing the parkway to get on the cloverleaf to Shreveport, authorities said.

Bossier City police officers found four people trapped in the car.

They were freed by Bossier City Fire Department personnel then taken to University Health in Shreveport.

The van's driver is OK and was not taken to a hospital.

The wreck forced the closure of the north- and southbound lanes.

The parkway has since been reopened to traffic.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.