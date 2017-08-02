2 of 4 hurt in wreck die; Arthur Ray Teague Parkway back open

Bossier City's riverfront parkway now is back open in the wake of a wreck that claimed two lives.

The two were among four people hurt in the two-vehicle collision on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway.

The parkway's northbound lanes now also have been reopened.

The collision happened at 1:55 p.m. Wednesday on the northbound side of the parkway at the Shreveport-Barksdale Highway bridge.

KSLA News 12 viewer Kim Herman said it appeared that a red van T-boned a white car.

"There are people laying unconscious in the street."

The northbound car was crossing the parkway to get on the cloverleaf to Shreveport, authorities said.

Bossier City police officers found four people trapped in the car.

They were freed by Bossier City Fire Department personnel then taken to University Health in Shreveport.

Two of the passengers had injuries that appeared to be life-threatening, police Sgt. Bart Cavanaugh said.

They have since died.

The van's driver is OK and was not taken to a hospital.

