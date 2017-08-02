Urgent care facility relocates from Shreveport to Blanchard

Inside the new HealthCare Express in Blanchard/Source: KSLA News 12

There's a new urgent care facility open in northern Caddo Parish.

HealthCare Express has relocated its offices from Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in Shreveport to Blanchard to better serve the community.

"This is our 14th clinic to build in five different states," clinic director Dewayne Bricker, PA-C, said. "And every time we set out to improve, to make it easier, accessible and to be like home."

The state-of-the-art facility provides treatment for nearly everything from broken bones, to colds, physicals and more.

"It's our goal not only to provide excellent medical care, but to be a life-giving entity within the community," Bricker said.

"We love people, we love our team. We're family-oriented, and we want to be part of the family in Blanchard."

From now until Aug. 31, HealthCare Express is offering free sports physicals.

