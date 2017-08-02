TRAFFIC ALERT: I-20 west closed at Airline Drive due to crash

A crash involving a tractor-trailer has closed westbound Interstate 20.

It happened just after 11:30 near Airline Drive, according to a tweet from LA DOTD.

I-20 West is closed at Airline Drive due to an accident. Traffic is being diverted onto Industrial Drive. Congestion has reached I-220. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) August 2, 2017

Traffic is being diverted onto Industrial Drive. Congestion has reached Interstate 220 exit.

According to Bossier City police spokesman Sgt. Bart Cavanaugh, the tractor trailer struck a guard rail.

There were no injuries

Cavanaugh said that the tractor-trailer is leaking diesel, but is not a threat at this time.

He suggested that drivers use Interstate 220 for the time being.

