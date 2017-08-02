TRAFFIC ALERT: I-20 west closed at Airline Drive due to crash - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-20 west closed at Airline Drive due to crash

(Source: Josh Roberson/KSLA News 12) (Source: Josh Roberson/KSLA News 12)
BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) -

A crash involving a tractor-trailer has closed westbound Interstate 20.

It happened just after 11:30 near Airline Drive, according to a tweet from LA DOTD.

Traffic is being diverted onto Industrial Drive. Congestion has reached Interstate 220 exit.

According to Bossier City police spokesman Sgt. Bart Cavanaugh, the tractor trailer struck a guard rail.

There were no injuries

Cavanaugh said that the tractor-trailer is leaking diesel, but is not a threat at this time. 

He suggested that drivers use Interstate 220 for the time being.

