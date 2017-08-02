TRAFFIC ALERT: I-20 west open Airline Drive after crash - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) -

After a crash involving a tractor-trailer closed westbound Interstate 20, all lanes are open again.

It happened just after 11:30 near Airline Drive, according to a tweet from LA DOTD.

According to Bossier City police spokesman Sgt. Bart Cavanaugh, the tractor-trailer struck a guard rail. There were no injuries

Cavanaugh said that the tractor-trailer leaked diesel, but was not a threat.

