TRAFFIC ALERT: I-20 west open Airline Drive after crash

After a crash involving a tractor-trailer closed westbound Interstate 20, all lanes are open again.

It happened just after 11:30 near Airline Drive, according to a tweet from LA DOTD.

All lanes are open I-20 West at Airline Drive. Congestion has reached approximately 3 miles in length. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) August 2, 2017

According to Bossier City police spokesman Sgt. Bart Cavanaugh, the tractor-trailer struck a guard rail. There were no injuries

Cavanaugh said that the tractor-trailer leaked diesel, but was not a threat.

