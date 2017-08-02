Caddo Parish School Board starts new year with 250 new teachers

During the start of the new school year, you can always expect new faces — especially this year in Caddo Parish.

Caddo school officials will welcome 250 new teachers to the parish for the 2017-18 school year. Caddo Parish will start the official school year on Aug. 14.

The new hires will attend a five-day orientation starting Thursday morning at the Shreveport Convention Center.

Training will begin at 8 a.m. and will last until 4 p.m. to give teachers full overhaul of their curriculum and understanding rules and guidelines for Caddo teachers.

Teachers will also learn how to integrate technology into the classroom and each new teacher will be assigned a "new teacher coach" to help through their first year and serve as mentors.

Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler recently signed a proclamation declaring August 3 through 7 Caddo New Teacher Days.

