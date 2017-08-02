Shreveport youth mentor sentenced for molesting teen

A Shreveport man who mentored youth at a local school will serve 20 years in prison for molesting a teenager.

Mario Tamon Willis, 29, was sentenced Tuesday to served hard labor without probation, parole or reduction in sentence. He also must register as a sex offender.

Willis pleaded guilty as charged on April 28 to molestation of a teen over the course of more than a year.

Willis got to know his victim when the boy was 13 and began a sexual relationship the following year.

According to a release from the Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office, Willis was an adult volunteer, well-known in the community for his work with youth and church, and was a mentor to the victim and others at Woodlawn Leadership Academy.

Willis testified at his hearing that he felt a 14-year-old was old enough to give informed consent.

The victim now is 18-years-old.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.