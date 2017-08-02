Gunfire kills man, wounds deputy in Red River Parish

Gunfire killed a man and wounded a Red River Parish sheriff's deputy Wednesday morning.

It happened about 7:26 a.m. south of Coushatta, according to Louisiana State Police.

A man armed himself with a gun when deputies went to a Banks Street residence in response to a welfare concern, Trooper First Class Matt Harris said.

The gunman and deputies fired at each other.

A deputy who was wounded in the gunfire was taken to a hospital for treatment of a wound that did not appear to be life-threatening.

The other wounded man also was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Authorities have not yet released the identities of those involved.

The case is being investigated by Louisiana State Police.

