Family of man killed by Red River Parish deputies IDs him

Family members of a man killed in an officer-involved shooting have identified him as a veteran who was seeking help.

They say 29-year-old Preston Thornton served six years in Afghanistan and Iraq.

He died as a result of gunfire Wednesday morning in Red River Parish that also wounded a Red River Parish sheriff's deputy.

It happened about 7:26 a.m. south of Coushatta, according to Louisiana State Police.

Thornton's family said he had called a veterans crisis hotline to request a transport.

A man armed himself with a gun when deputies went to a Banks Street residence in response to a welfare concern, Trooper First Class Matt Harris said.

The gunman and deputies fired at each other.

A deputy who was wounded in the gunfire was taken to a hospital for treatment of a wound that did not appear to be life-threatening.

The other wounded man also was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Authorities have not released the identities of those involved.

The case is being investigated by Louisiana State Police.

