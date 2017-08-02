Concealed weapons now allowed at Texas community colleges

Licensed hand gun users can now carry concealed weapons on community college campuses in Texas starting this fall and officials with Texarkana College say they're prepared.

A year ago, Texas State Bill 11 became law allowing staff and students to carry weapons on four-year university campuses. Weapons must be concealed and in contact with their bodies at all times.

"If this is done lawfully and correctly we are not going to see any difference in any of our daily activities here on the campus," said Phyllis Deese, executive director of Texarkana Community College. "If there are some anxieties about this new law we don't share that same concern."

Those who chose to carry a concealed weapon must be 18 or a veteran and hold a current concealed carry license.

Certain areas on campus will restrict the carrying of concealed weapons and are clearly marked with signs. Such as the testing center inside the college's library.

"We feel like we are going to conduct business as usual," Deese added.

