Vigil underway for boy, 7, believed swept away in rain-swollen Shreveport ditch

Rescuers say their efforts now are to recover him from the bayou downstream from where he was swept away in a rain-swollen ditch.

Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler, along with the city's fire and police chiefs, updated the search for 7-year-old Daysean Combest Wednesday, more than 24 hours after swept away in a rain-swollen ditchin Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood.

Mayor Tyler began the briefing by saying that she has directed all available city resources to the search.

Responding to questions about the lack of grates on the drainage system, Mayor Tyler said that the search for Daysean Combest is their first priority.

When asked why there was no screen over the ditch - officials say the ditch has to be unobstructed to prevent flooding. @KSLA pic.twitter.com/Hr7GkTJtED — Jasmine (@jpayoute) August 2, 2017

Mayor Tyler also announced a prayer vigil immediately following the 5 p.m. briefing at Ingleside Baptist Church.

There is a vigil being held tonight for 7-year-old Daysean Combest. The boy who was swept away in a rain-filled drainage ditch. @KSLA pic.twitter.com/dTZ9tAKHVU — Jasmine (@jpayoute) August 2, 2017

Crews resumed the search Wednesday morning in hopes of recovering the boy's body from Brush Bayou, where the water drains. As of Wednesday

Shreveport Fire Department and several other agencies playing a role in the search efforts will be stationed at the Unified Command Center at the Shreveport Fire Maintenance Facility at 7300 Mansfield Road.

Fire Chief Scott Wolverton says there are multiple crews from Caddo Fire District 6, Caddo Sheriff, Shreveport Police, Dept. Homeland Security, Wildlife and Fisheries, Shreveport Water and Sewer, Public Works and City Engineering helping with the searching.

Chief Wolverton says private citizens are discouraged from helping at the moment because he says the people out now are trained to do this. But he does ask the community to pray.

Shreveport fire continues the search for a 7 year old who was possibly swept away into Brushy Bayou yesterday. https://t.co/mDSs7cVkSq pic.twitter.com/No3HoNfpjq — Nicolette Schleisman (@NicoletteKSLA) August 2, 2017

Water and sewerage physically cleared and walked drainages from where the boy went missing all the way to Mansfield Rd. and West 70th. Caddo Fire 6 is searching from Flournoy Lucas south and has cleared up to LA Hwy. 3132.

Wildlife and Fisheries and Caddo deputies are searching from Southern Loop north to Flournoy Lucas.

SFD entered Brush Bayou in a boat with a K-9 search dog and will go as far south as they can.

Shreveport Fire place a boat into the bayou to search for Daysean Combest at Mansfield and 70th https://t.co/mDSs7cVkSq pic.twitter.com/3gVCSRsBPr — Nicolette Schleisman (@NicoletteKSLA) August 2, 2017

Chief Wolverton says the light rain shouldn't be an issue unless it picks up and gets heavier. They will solicit help from Life Air rescue helicopter for observation when weather permits.

The search for a 7 year old believed to have been swept away in a ditch will continue today. The latest on @KSLA https://t.co/3b6rmbt8B9 pic.twitter.com/dAudko5AP9 — Nicolette Schleisman (@NicoletteKSLA) August 2, 2017

First responders began rescue efforts around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 3900 block of Orla Avenue, hoping to find the boy.

After no luck, the Shreveport fire department called the search off overnight near the intersection of Wyngate Blvd and W 84th Street.

It's unclear how the boy got into the ditch. His mother called 911 after finding his sandals by the drainage ditch and believes he passed through the ditch during heavy rains.

Daysean Combest stands 4 feet tall, weighs about 70 pounds and has a blonde patch in his hair. He last was seen wearing a gray shirt and red shorts.

Authorities urge anyone who sees him or anything out of the ordinary to immediately call 911 and let them know the location.

