Search resumes for 7-year-old swept away in ditch

Rescuers say their efforts now are to recover him from the bayou downstream from where he was swept away in a rain-swollen ditch.

Rescuers say their efforts now are to recover him from the bayou downstream from where he was swept away in a rain-swollen ditch.

Crews resumed their search Wednesday morning for a missing 7-year-old boy believed to have been swept away in a rain-swollen ditch Tuesday afternoon in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood.

Rescuers say their efforts are now to recover Daysean Combest from Brush Bayou where that water drains.

The search for a 7 year old believed to have been swept away in a ditch will continue today. The latest on @KSLA https://t.co/3b6rmbt8B9 pic.twitter.com/dAudko5AP9 — Nicolette Schleisman (@NicoletteKSLA) August 2, 2017

Shreveport Fire Department and several other agencies playing a role in the search efforts will be stationed at the Unified Command Center at the Shreveport Fire Maintenance Facility at 7300 Mansfield Road.

First responders began rescue efforts around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 3900 block of Orla Avenue, hoping to find the boy.

After no luck, the Shreveport fire department called the search off overnight near the intersection of Wyngate Blvd and W 84th Street.

It's unclear how the boy got into the ditch. His mother called 911 after finding his sandals by the drainage ditch and believes he passed through the ditch during heavy rains.

Daysean Combest stands 4 feet tall, weighs about 70 pounds and has a blonde patch in his hair. He last was seen wearing a gray shirt and red shorts.

Authorities urge anyone who sees him or anything out of the ordinary to immediately call 911 and let them know the location.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.