Search for 7-year-old continues; mayor meets with his mother

Rescuers say their efforts now are to recover him from the bayou downstream from where he was swept away in a rain-swollen ditch.

Rescuers say their efforts now are to recover him from the bayou downstream from where he was swept away in a rain-swollen ditch.

Authorities suspend search for 7-year-old swept away in ditch

Authorities suspend search for 7-year-old swept away in ditch

7-year-old Daysean Combest's slippers reportedly still sit next to the drainage ditch beside his house. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler and city CAO Brian Crawford meet in the street with Daysean Combest's mother the evening of Aug. 2. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler and the city's fire and police chiefs shared the latest on the search for Daysean Combest more than 24 hours after the 7-year-old is believed to have been swept away in a rain-swollen ditch in the Ingleside neighborhood.

Southbound Hearne Avenue, which had been closed for part of the search Wednesday, is back open to traffic.

Tyler began the briefing earlier Wednesday by saying that she has directed all available city resources to the search.

Responding to questions about the lack of grates on the drainage system, the mayor said the search for Combest is their first priority.

When asked why there was no screen over the ditch - officials say the ditch has to be unobstructed to prevent flooding. @KSLA pic.twitter.com/Hr7GkTJtED — Jasmine (@jpayoute) August 2, 2017

Tyler also announced a prayer vigil immediately following the 5 p.m. briefing at Ingleside Baptist Church.

There is a vigil being held tonight for 7-year-old Daysean Combest. The boy who was swept away in a rain-filled drainage ditch. @KSLA pic.twitter.com/dTZ9tAKHVU — Jasmine (@jpayoute) August 2, 2017

Crews resumed the search Wednesday morning in hopes of recovering the boy's body from Brush Bayou, where the water drains.

Fire Chief Scott Wolverton said there have been multiple crews from Caddo Fire District 6, the Caddo Sheriff's Office, the Shreveport Police Department, the Department of Homeland Security, the Wildlife & Fisheries Department, Shreveport's water and sewer, public works and engineering departments helping with the search.

Wolverton discouraged private citizens from helping at the moment because the people out now are trained to do this.

But he does ask the community to pray.

Shreveport fire continues the search for a 7 year old who was possibly swept away into Brushy Bayou yesterday. https://t.co/mDSs7cVkSq pic.twitter.com/No3HoNfpjq — Nicolette Schleisman (@NicoletteKSLA) August 2, 2017

Water and Sewerage workers cleared and walked drains from where the boy went missing all the way to Mansfield Rd. and West 70th.

Caddo Fire 6 searched from Flournoy Lucas Road south and cleared up to Louisiana Highway 3132.

Wildlife & Fisheries and Caddo deputies searched from Southern Loop north to Flournoy Lucas.

SFD entered Brush Bayou in a boat with a K-9 search dog and went as far south as they could.

Shreveport Fire place a boat into the bayou to search for Daysean Combest at Mansfield and 70th https://t.co/mDSs7cVkSq pic.twitter.com/3gVCSRsBPr — Nicolette Schleisman (@NicoletteKSLA) August 2, 2017

Wolverton did not expect the day's rain to be an issue unless it got heavier.

They also planned to solicit help from Life Air rescue helicopter for observation when weather permits.

The search for a 7 year old believed to have been swept away in a ditch will continue today. The latest on @KSLA https://t.co/3b6rmbt8B9 pic.twitter.com/dAudko5AP9 — Nicolette Schleisman (@NicoletteKSLA) August 2, 2017

First responders began rescue efforts around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 3900 block of Orla Avenue, hoping to find the boy.

Shreveport Fire Department called the search off overnight near Wyngate Blvd at W 84th Street.

It's unclear how the boy got into the ditch.

His mother called 911 after finding his sandals by the drainage ditch and believes he passed through the ditch during heavy rains.

Daysean Combest stands 4 feet tall, weighs about 70 pounds and has a blonde patch in his hair. He last was seen wearing a gray shirt and red shorts.

Authorities urge anyone who sees him or anything out of the ordinary to immediately call 911 and let them know the location.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.