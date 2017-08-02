School expected to have rainy start - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

School expected to have rainy start

By , KSLA StormTracker 12 Staff
BOSSIER PARISH, LA (KSLA) -

Bossier Parish students return to school Wednesday and there is rain on the radar.

The day started with cloudy skies, light northeast winds and lows in the mid-70s.

Heavy rain and some isolated storms will be likely in the morning followed by a decrease in the afternoon with highs in the mid to low 80s.

