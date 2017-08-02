School expected to have rainy start

Bossier Parish students return to school Wednesday and there is rain on the radar.

The day started with cloudy skies, light northeast winds and lows in the mid-70s.

Heavy rain and some isolated storms will be likely in the morning followed by a decrease in the afternoon with highs in the mid to low 80s.

Rain, some heavy, in the southern half of the area. Wet 1st day of school for Bossier Parish. I'll be tracking it. pic.twitter.com/ULRCL7xLpU — KSLA StormTracker 12 (@KSLAWeather) August 2, 2017

