Police: 2 on the run after trying to run down deputy

Police are looking for this man in connection to an attempted burglary. (Source: Magnolia Police Department)

The search is on for two men who authorities say tried to run down a Columbia County Sheriff's deputy during an apparent burglary attempt early Wednesday.

According to a Magnolia Police Department detective, around 2:30 a.m., the deputy was traveling on the U.S. 79 bypass when he noticed the parking lights of a U-Haul van were on at Fallin Tractor Co. in Magnolia, AR.

The deputy radioed for backup from Magnolia officers and drove his vehicle into the Fallin parking lot to investigate. He got out of his patrol unit and walked toward the U-Haul truck.

Police say two men got into the truck and the driver deliberately drove toward the deputy and attempted to run him down.

The deputy fired an undisclosed number of shots at the vehicle, which got away headed west on Pittman Street.

The deputy was not injured.

Police have reason to believe the men may be from Louisiana and Bossier Parish sheriff's dispatch confirmed they are on the lookout for the men.

The Magnolia Police Department released still photographs of the two men they think may have been involved.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects may call Columbia County Central Dispatch tip line at 870-234-5655.

