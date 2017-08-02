BPSO seeks 2 accused of firing shots at AR officers during attempted robbery

The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office is on the look out for two men after Arkansas authorities say they fired shots at officers during an attempted armed robbery Wednesday morning, according to Bossier dispatch.

The gunmen are believed to be in a U-Haul minivan traveling southbound on AR Highway 29 which turned into Highway 3 in Bossier Parish.

Authorities in Arkansas were working an attempted robbery when they say the men fired shots at officers.

